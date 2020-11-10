News

No bail for love-triangle woman charged with killing Limpopo farm manager

Shonisani Tshikalange Reporter 10 November 2020
Patricia Ray-lee Smith was denied bail and is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of a married game farm manager.
Patricia Ray-lee Smith was denied bail and is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of a married game farm manager.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The Groblersdal magistrate's court has denied bail to a 23-year-old woman charged with murdering Limpopo game farm manager Raymond Papapavlou.

Patricia Ray-lee Smith appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Papapavlou's death.

Smith appeared on October 29 for a formal bail application, where the state was granted a postponement. The director of public prosecutions' Limpopo spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said the woman was refused bail.

“The matter was postponed to December 2 for further investigations,” she said.

Papapavlou’s body was found riddled with bullets at a farm near Groblersdal in Limpopo  on October 5.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the body was found in a farmhouse at Frischgewagt farm‚ between Stoffberg and Groblersdal‚ just after midnight on Monday.

He said on arrival‚ the police found the wife of the man and community members at the scene. The “bullet-riddled body” of the man was found in one of the rooms.

Smith reportedly used to work with the deceased and his wife.

According to News24, the accused reportedly had a romantic relationship with Papapavlou’s wife.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Justice delayed is just denied
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Most Read

X