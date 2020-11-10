Making sense of Brackenfell High School clashes: Here's what you need to know

Brackenfell High School in the Western Cape is a talking point across the country as scores of South Africans weigh in on a confrontation which took place outside the school on Monday.

EFF supporters demonstrated outside the school after it emerged that parents had organised an unofficial private matric ball which was attended exclusively by white pupils and two teachers. The school had cancelled the official event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the event's organisers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Sunday Times Daily that the event was not designed to exclude black pupils.

Here's what you should know:

The protests

EFF supporters arrived outside the school to protest against the matric ball and alleged racism at the school.

In videos shared online, angry parents can be seen confronting the red berets, leading to a violent altercation. Rocks were later thrown between the two groups.

Police used stun grenades to disperse the protesters. At least one person was arrested.

In videos shared by TimesLIVE, parents can be heard telling protesters: “Come here. We are not scared of you!”