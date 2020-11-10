‘It’s been hell’, Hawks spokesperson says as he resigns after four years
Mulaudzi under fire over R3m funding
There are growing calls for the Hawks to investigate its former national spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi who quit yesterday after weeks of damning allegations about the R3m funding received from the National Lotteries Commission.
Mulaudzi tended his resignation claiming a lot of people wanted him out of the elite crime-busting unit. “The last four years have been hell for me in this environment and I think it's about time that I move on. I'm a human being, I'm not a robot. I've been taking blows left right and centre on a daily basis. I have been called names,” he said...
