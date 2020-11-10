I was victim of serial rape accused, woman tells court
As the trial of alleged serial rapist Thembinkosi Ngcolomba continued to play out in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday, another witness claimed he had lured her on Facebook before allegedly raping her.
Under cross-examination, the 23-year-old woman, who cannot be named, said she had initially communicated with Ngcolomba on the “Umfula Wothando” (River of Love) Facebook page weeks before the alleged rape...
