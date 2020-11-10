'I assume geography wasn't your best subject at school': Gauteng MEC Lesufi shrugs off Brackenfell moemish
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has put a Twitter user straight after she called him out for staying silent during violent altercations at one of "his" schools in Brackenfell.
EFF members were protesting against alleged racism at Brackenfell High School, in Cape Town, when violent confrontations ensued between them and a group of teachers and members of the community. One person was arrested.
The user, outraged at pictures and videos of the violence outside the school, took to Twitter to lambaste Lesufi, claiming his "silence is damning".
"It can't be that a group of 5-6 people are harshly attacked in front of one of your schools, with the sole aim to address their issues, are punched, kicked and stoned," she said.
Ntate Panyaza @Lesufi your silence is damning. It can't be that a group of 5-6 people are harshly attacked in front of one of your schools, with the sole aim to address their issues, are punched, kicked and stoned.— Geography Boffin🗺️ (@sanele_pm) November 10, 2020
Lesufi hit back, throwing shade at her geography skills and reminding her that Cape Town is not in Gauteng.
I will assume that geography was not your best subject at school. Cape Town is NOT in Gauteng. Your apology is noted— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 10, 2020
The user tried to explain her comment, admitting she assumed Lesufi was "a representation of the education pool in our land".
The fact that you saw this rude response as necessary is quite sad Ntate Lesufi. Yes you are the Min of Edu in Gauteng, but you're basically the only one we know, throughout South Africa. So excuse me for thinking you are a representation of the Education pool in our land.— Geography Boffin🗺️ (@sanele_pm) November 10, 2020
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.