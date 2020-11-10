Herald reporters scoop politics writing award

The Herald reporters Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi have scooped the tough politics category award in the Eastern Cape section of the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards.



The big win was announced at a ceremony attended by Vodacom SA chief officer for corporate affairs Takalani Netshitenzhe on Monday afternoon...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.