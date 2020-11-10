Department of education to digitise the recruitment of 300,000 youth across the country
The department of basic education has partnered with Harambee Youth Employment accelerator to digitise the recruitment of 300,000 youth across the country.
In a media statement released on Tuesday, the department said it aimed to create 200,000 employment opportunities for education assistants...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.