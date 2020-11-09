Rocks fly, stun grenades explode as parents clash with EFF outside school

EFF members protesting against alleged racism at a high school in Cape Town were confronted by stick-wielding parents in a stand-off that ended in a street brawl on Monday.

The parents told protesters in no uncertain terms to "f-off" and then fists, expletives and rocks flew, forcing the protesters to scatter.

Police used stun grenades to halt the clash as rocks were hurled across the street between the parents and protesters. At least one person was arrested.

• WARNING - the videos below contain strong language.