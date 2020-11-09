Rocks fly, stun grenades explode as parents clash with EFF outside school
EFF members protesting against alleged racism at a high school in Cape Town were confronted by stick-wielding parents in a stand-off that ended in a street brawl on Monday.
The parents told protesters in no uncertain terms to "f-off" and then fists, expletives and rocks flew, forcing the protesters to scatter.
Police used stun grenades to halt the clash as rocks were hurled across the street between the parents and protesters. At least one person was arrested.
• WARNING - the videos below contain strong language.
Police trying to arrest a resident of Brackenfell outside the high school where the two groups clashed @TimesLIVE @SowetanLIVE @BDliveSA @EFFWesternCape_ @DBE_SA @EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/mKS58En86F— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) November 9, 2020
Police had their hands full outside Brackenfell High School where parents with residents in the area clash with @EFFWesternCape_ over alleged racism at the institution @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE @BDliveSA @DBE_SA pic.twitter.com/QR8svGlgbv— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) November 9, 2020
Sunday Times Daily reported last week that an unofficial matric ball organised by parents at the school had stirred up racial tensions after it emerged it had been attended exclusively by white pupils.
The event was organised by a group of Afrikaans-speaking parents in Brackenfell after the school was forced to call off its official matric ball due to Covid-19 regulations.
Two teachers attended the private event, and the red berets demanded last week that they be axed.
EFF Western Cape will be picketing outside Brackenfell High School on Monday 9 November from 7h30am to confront racism head on. Fighters, we have an appointment with history, haak! @EFFSouthAfrica @mmokausem pic.twitter.com/Ao2UIUvJd0— EFF_Western Cape (@EFFWesternCape_) November 8, 2020
Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told Sunday Times Daily that the event was private and the school "had nothing to do with the organisation or management of that event. Two educators were invited as guests".
#brackenfellhigh @SAPoliceService disperse one group believed to be the Concerned parents of Brackenfell High school.. Away from EFF Protesters, Cape Town.. @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @MARIUSBROODRYK @News24 @SABCNews @eNuus pic.twitter.com/lowSRAHXP7— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) November 9, 2020
@Netwerk24 Brackenfell vs EFF pic.twitter.com/7XnNM0Rev2— Robert Wilson (@RobWil2003) November 9, 2020
A former pupil interviewed outside the school after the clashes accused the EFF of "trying to cause nonsense".
"My brother studies at the school, my nephew studies at the school and we have never experienced racism here"#brackenfellhigh pic.twitter.com/oq4uMZZZYB— Leon (@DiePlaasPatriot) November 9, 2020
Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said public order police and other law enforcement agencies were monitoring the situation. Frans Conradie Drive and Paradys Road were closed.
"It is alleged a member of the public fired shots. A case of attempted murder was opened for investigation. A 39-year-old suspect who is yet to be processed was arrested," said Rwexana.
"Police took action to disperse the crowd. No injuries were reported and no other arrests were effected at this stage. A case of public violence will be opened for investigation. Police will remain in the area until law and order is restored."
Brackenfell Update : Community fighting with EFF members— 1Second (@1SecondLater) November 9, 2020
POPS have separated the 2 groups.
1 person has been arrested for public violence.@1SecondLater #1Second #BrackenfellHigh @BOSBEER2006 @MARIUSBROODRYK @BokRadio @VOCfm @allcapetown @WCGovSafelyHome @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/uA9LiSfyLV
