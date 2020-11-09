Man who plotted murder of electrician to spend life in jail

The mastermind behind the 2018 murder of an elderly electrician was sentenced to life behind bars on Monday.



On Monday, Wayne Russouw, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances for his role in the July 18 2018 murder of Petrus Hendrick Scholtz...

