Man shot dead in car outside Port Elizabeth doctor’s surgery
A man was found shot dead inside his vehicle on Monday morning in Port Elizabeth, parked outside a doctor’s surgery in Kwazakhele.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the man, who was about 40 years old, had multiple gunshot wounds. ..
