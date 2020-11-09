Lovemore Heights tenant puts brakes on eviction order

A Port Elizabeth mechanic who has been living in a luxury Lovemore Heights home rent-free for nearly a year is now appealing an eviction order, just weeks before his deadline to move out.



In papers before the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court, Robbie Breakspear said magistrate Johan Herselman had misdirected himself when he granted the eviction...

