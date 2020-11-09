JUST IN | PA announces split from ANC, paving way for a new Bay coalition government

There could soon be a new coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay as early as next week, according to the Patriotic Alliance which announced its divorce from the ANC on Monday.



Economic development, tourism and agriculture portfolio committee political boss, Marlon Daniels announced at a news conference at the PA's Gelvandale office in Port Elizabeth that plans were afoot to change governance in the Bay — again...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.