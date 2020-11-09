IN PICS | EFF clash with parents outside Brackenfell school over whites-only party

EFF members clashed with teachers and members of the community during a protest outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on Monday after accusing the school of racism.

Sunday Times Daily reported last week that an unofficial matric ball organised by parents at the school had stirred up racial tensions after it emerged it had been attended exclusively by white pupils.

Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told Sunday Times Daily that the event was private and the school “had nothing to do with the organisation or management of that event. Two educators were invited as guests.”