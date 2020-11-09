Bay’s gangsters not having it all their own way

Several convictions for violent crimes over past few years

A recent report by Swiss-based international anti-crime NGO the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) has provided a list of gangs operating in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas and while the authors say not enough is being done to stop gangsterism, a number of high-profile gangsters have been brought to book over the past few years.



In its report, the GI-TOC highlighted at least 15 major gangs operating in the northern areas and Algoa Park. ..

