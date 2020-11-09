Another Ncobo police killings accused says statement not true
Another accused in the Ngcobo police killing case has taken up the tune of his alleged accomplices and told the court that details contained in his confession statement were not true.
Kwanele Ndlwana, 24, contested his statement in the Mthatha high court on Friday, claiming that he had confessed to the crime of killing five policemen in 2018, because he had “no choice”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.