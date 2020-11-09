Another Ncobo police killings accused says statement not true

PREMIUM

Another accused in the Ngcobo police killing case has taken up the tune of his alleged accomplices and told the court that details contained in his confession statement were not true.



Kwanele Ndlwana, 24, contested his statement in the Mthatha high court on Friday, claiming that he had confessed to the crime of killing five policemen in 2018, because he had “no choice”...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.