Two nabbed for botched hijacking

Two men have been arrested in connection with a botched hijacking in Algoa Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, a man, in his 50s, was approached by the two accused as he climbed into his Toyota Corolla shortly before 5pm in a shopping centre parking lot in St Leonard's Road.

The driver's window had been slightly open when one of the accused allegedly stuck his hand inside and attempted to grab the car keys out of the ignition.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the owner of the vehicle put up a fight before attempting to drive away.

“As he tried to drive away, one suspect stood in front of the vehicle,” Naidu said.

She said by this stage, the incident had already attracted the attention of bystanders who started yelling at the two accused, both aged 29.

The driver eventually managed to drive off and reported the matter at the Algoa Park police station.

“[A description of the suspects] was immediately simulcast to all vehicles in the area.

“Algoa Park Crime Prevention members were in the vicinity and immediately responded,” Naidu said.

Community members also managed to point the men out to the police.

“While running, one suspect threw a knife away and the other tried to discard his jacket so that he may not be recognised.”

She said after the complainant positively identified the men, they were detained on a charge of attempted hijacking.

They are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Monday.

HeraldLIVE