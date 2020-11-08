Shark warning for Cape St Francis

The National Sea Rescue Institute is appealing to the public to be cautious when swimming along the Cape St Francis and St Francis Bay coastline after a number of sharks, believed to be great whites, were spotted in the surfline at Cape St Francis' main swimming beach.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the warning extended to the coastline up to Tsitsikamma and Port Elizabeth.

“Bathers, paddlers and surfers are urged to be cautious in the area. This is an urgent cautionary appeal to bathers and surfers specifically at Cape St Francis main swimming beach that extends for the duration of this weekend.

“Increased inshore shark activity is normal at this time of the year. The reasons for the greater number of sharks present at Cape St Francis main swimming beach is not known although it may be related to the normal inshore shark behaviour that happens at this time of the year.

“Lifeguards and NSRI St Francis Bay crew will make an effort to attend to Cape St Francis main swimming beach to appeal to bathers not to enter the water at Cape St Francis main beach over this weekend but we are also appealing to the public to take heed of this shark alert.

“We are urging the public to exercise caution between Tsitsikamma and Port Elizabeth and in particular at Cape St Francis and St Francis Bay in relation to this shark alert,” Lambinon said.

HeraldLIVE