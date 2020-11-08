Shark Rock Pier closed to public

The Shark Rock Pier at Hobie Beach in Port Elizabeth has been closed off with barricades.

Access to the pier has been blocked by metal fencing.

The municipality said on Saturday all beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay had been closed for swimming after some lifeguards tested positive for Covid-19.

The statement said the lifeguards would undergo quarantine and isolation in line with Covid-19 regulations.

The municipality said it urged residents not to swim at the beaches as there were no lifeguards on duty.

“The city will communicate when the beaches will be reopened to the public for swimming, in due course,” the statement read.

Questions were sent to municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase asking why the pier had been closed but no response has yet been forthcoming.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE