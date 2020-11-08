Girl goes missing in Port Elizabeth for second time

The Motherwell family violence and child protection unit in Port Elizabeth is seeking the community’s assistance in tracing a teenage girl who has been reported missing for the second time in a matter of weeks.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Siphesilhle Naqwili, 14, first went missing on October 29, but her father later traced her to her sister’s house in the Mjondolo squatter camp and took her back home.

Then, on Friday morning, she left home in the Shakushuma area in Motherwell to go to school, but never returned.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform; a maroon skirt, maroon long-sleeved jersey with stripes at the wrist, white shirt, black shoes and long maroon socks.

She has dreadlocks.

The girl may have been spotted near a tavern in NU 10, Motherwell.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact detective Captain Bruce Madubedube on 071-475-2385, or alert the nearest police station.

