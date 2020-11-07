Nelson Mandela Bay beaches closed for swimming

All beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay have been closed for swimming after some life guards tested positive for Covid-19.

The life guards will undergo quarantine and isolation in line with the Covid-19 regulations.

The municipality, in a statement, said it urged residents not to swim at the beaches as there were no life guards on duty.

"The city will communicate when the beaches will be reopened to the public for swimming, in due course," the statement read.

HeraldLIVE