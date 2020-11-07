KZN deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe found dead after cancer diagnosis

The deputy speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Mluleki Ndobe, died at his Durban home on Friday night.

“He had been unwell for some time,” speaker Nontembeko Boyce said on Saturday.

“With his passing, our legislature and indeed the entire country has lost an upright leader, a deep thinker and a true servant of the people.

“In this hour of grief, we find comfort in knowing that Mr Ndobe leaves behind a rich legacy for all of us to emulate. His rare qualities earned him tremendous respect among his peers.”

Ndobe joined the legislature in 2019 after two terms as mayor of Harry Gwala District Municipality.

The former Congress of SA Students and ANC Youth League leader was also a former chair of the ANC's Harry Gwala region and a former deputy secretary of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

At the time of his death, he was a member of the ANC provincial working committee.

Sources close to Ndobe told TimesLIVE he had cancer and found out only when the disease was at an advanced stage. It is believed that he committed suicide.

Boyce praised Ndobe for continuing to offer his services to the people of KwaZulu-Natal even when he was ill.

“He will be missed for his ability to unite members of the legislature across the political spectrum towards a common goal,” she said.

The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, described Ndobe as a servant of the people, a dedicated and a disciplined cadre who had served the movement at various levels.

He said Ndobe has been in and out of hospital battling cancer. “In all his responsibilities bestowed on him by the organisation he remained an activist focused on turning the lives of our people for the better,” said Ntombela.

