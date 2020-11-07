King Goodwill Zwelithini mourns death of eldest son

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini is mourning the death of his eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

His death was announced by the prime minister to the king, former home affairs minister and founder of the IFP Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“It is with utmost pain and sadness that we announce the passing away of His Royal Highness Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, the firstborn son and eldest child of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Her Majesty Queen Sibongile MaDlamini.

“The Zulu Royal Family and the Zulu Nation grieve this sudden and unexpected loss,” Buthelezi said in a statement on Saturday.

No other details were provided.

Buthelezi said arrangements for the funeral would be announced in due course.

“For now, our deepest sympathies and support are with His Majesty and the Royal Family.”

