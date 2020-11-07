Four suspects arrested after Free State farm attack

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an attack on a farm near Henneman in the Free State on Friday night, police confirmed.

“The Hennenman Detectives and Crime Prevention worked round the clock last night after a farmer and his son were attacked at their farm in Swartpan. They conducted a crime intelligence-led operation and arrested four suspects in Phomolong, Hennenman, last night,” police said.

No other details were immediately available.

TimesLIVE