Dad, son knocked off bicycles in Walmer

A father and his son were hit by a car while cycling in Walmer in Port Elizabeth on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on the corners of 11th Avenue and Heugh Road shortly after 8am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at this stage it was not clear exactly what had led to the collision between a motorist and the cyclists.

She said both father and son — their ages unknown — sustained minor injuries and their bikes were extensively damaged.

“Police have opened a case of reckless and/or negligent driving,” Naidu said.

The matter is still under investigation.

Naidu did not release the names of the parties involved.

