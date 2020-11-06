Tramways venue now a study centre for students, pupils

The Mandela Bay Development Agency has transformed a section of the Tramways building into a study centre for Nelson Mandela Bay pupils and students.

The centre, with 100 distanced desks and controlled wi-fi access, will be open from Wednesday.

MBDA spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said their assessment, specifically in the central business district of Port Elizabeth where thousands of students live, was that the environment was generally less conducive for uninterrupted study.

He said this had been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, which had placed even more pressure on the academic calendar.

“The MBDA has decided to dedicate one of the events spaces at the Tramways, the Left Wing, a 300m² venue with a capacity of 100 desks, socially distanced.

“This facility will be equipped with a desk and chair per user, controlled access to Wi-Fi, as well as all the sanitising and screening offerings as per Covid-19 regulations,” he said.

The centre will operate from 9am to 8pm on weekdays, and 9am to 4pm on weekends. Due to limited space scholars, need to book their seats in advance via the zero-rated website www.mbdaengage.co.za — no data required.

Bangazi said in a further effort to support scholars and parents, the MBDA would host a BSc student from the Nelson Mandela University to offer mathematics tutoring programme for grades 8-12.

“Interested parents or students must contact the tutor directly. The MBDA is offering the venue and connectivity.”

Pupils and students who wish to access support in Uitenhage and Despatch may contact the MBDA-operated NMB Science and Technology Centre to access the support and programmes offered there via their website.

“The MBDA as a responsible corporate citizen wishes all Bay scholars and students the best of luck for the exams, and we believe we must follow our words with action, hence this programme,” Bangazi said.

Click here to download the programmes.