SA's Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to nearly 92%
Nearly 92% of people in SA who were infected with Covid-19 had recovered, the health ministry said on Thursday night.
Minister Zweli Mkhize said that there were 671,579 recoveries recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 91.7%.
In total by Wednesday night, 732,414 Covid-19 infections had been confirmed across SA. Of these, 1,866 were reported in the past 24 hours.
Mkhize also reported on Thursday that there had been 92 Covid-19 related deaths since the figures were last released on Wednesday. Of these, “23 were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours” — and the balance were prior deaths that had been verified since Wednesday night's figures.
This means that there are now 19,677 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths across SA.
The figures are based on 4,917,625 total tests, with 23,942 of them in the most recent 24-hour window.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.