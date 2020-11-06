Police inundated with Guy Fawkes calls

A Port Elizabeth man was arrested on Thursday night for damage to infrastructure when he allegedly burnt tyres during Guy Fawkes celebrations.

The 22-year-old man was arrested in Kamdebo Street, Algoa Park, and detained in accordance with the Criminal Matters Amendment Act on damage to infrastructure, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The police had officially warned Nelson Mandela Bay residents that there would be a zero-tolerance policy when it came to fireworks and tyre-burning on Guy Fawkes night.

“The suspect was found burning tyres on the road as part of the Guy Fawkes celebrations and he is expected to appear in court today,” Naidu said.

“Police were inundated until the late hours last night with calls from residents of people discharging fireworks and swinging burning tyres on the roads in the Algoa Park, Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp areas.”

She said there were no reported cases of houses or properties being damaged.

“There were operational monitoring teams deployed in these hotspot areas.

“However, the culprits, mainly children, were playing cat and mouse with the police.

“As soon as they see the police approaching, they run away.”

HeraldLIVE