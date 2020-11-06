News

More than 5,000 lobster found hidden in body bag in back of hearse

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter 06 November 2020
Western Cape police have confiscated more than 5,000 west coast rock lobster in a body bag in the back of a hearse.
Image: 123RF /Vladj55

Police have confiscated a large stash of west coast rock lobster, known as kreef, concealed in a body bag in the back of a hearse.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in possession of the unusual haul.

In total, 5,441 rock lobster — worth about R544,000 — were found in the bust in Gordon’s Bay, in the Western Cape, on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said on Friday: “One of our members, who was previously stationed at the K9 unit in Cape Town and is now based in Gauteng, received a tip-off and alerted an official at DAFF [the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries], who made the arrest and the discovery.”

The suspect is due to appear in court in Strand soon.

TimesLIVE

