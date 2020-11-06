Matric exams make good start, despite a few hitches
Despite delays, irregularities and Covid protocols which accompanied the start to the 2020 matric final exams, the department of basic education says it is pleased with how the first day went.
The department said on Friday that besides a few irregularities in some provinces, including the Eastern Cape, the first National Senior Certificate examinations — English home language, first additional language and second additional language paper one — had taken place relatively smoothly on Thursday...
