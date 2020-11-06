Killer wives: a rising trend in domestic homicide?

Although we have become all too familiar with the sad reality of male-on-female domestic violence and homicide in SA, three recent cases have indicated the opposite is becoming more common.

The murders of Raymond Papapavlou, Johan Pretorius and Marius Botha all have one thing in common: the female partners of these victims are under suspicion for their possible involvement in the crimes.

In this True Crime South Africa minisode, we explore the concept of killer wives – who are they, how are they committing these crimes, and why?

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY: