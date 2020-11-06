Humewood police’s service centre and crime office temporarily closed
The SAPS Humewood community service centre and crime office have been temporarily closed due to two members testing positive for Covid-19.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the community service centre and crime office would be operating from an office at the Hobie Beach Ski Boat Club...
