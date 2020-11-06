Herbert Hurd closed after Covid-19 cases confirmed
Herbert Hurd Primary School was closed on Friday after three cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.
The first case confirmed on Thursday was that of a grade 4 pupil, while that of a grade 6 pupil and a staff member were confirmed on Friday morning...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.