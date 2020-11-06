News

Herbert Hurd closed after Covid-19 cases confirmed

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 06 November 2020

Herbert Hurd Primary School was closed on Friday after three cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

The first case confirmed on Thursday was that of a grade 4 pupil, while that of a grade 6 pupil and a staff member were confirmed on Friday morning...

