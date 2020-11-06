Bay public pools set to close for summer season
Drought and Covid-19 cited as reasons in proposal by committee
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants all swimming pools closed this summer season.
This is because of the devastating drought that has gripped the Bay and the Eastern Cape since 2015...
