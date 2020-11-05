Veteran, 98, tackles cancer walk

Four generations of Hardy family honour late sister, mom

PREMIUM

When 98-year-old Frank Hardy laced up his takkies and set out to do the Big Walk for Cancer, it was one of the first times he had left his home in months.



But the Royal Air Force (RAF) veteran was determined to honour the memory of his daughter Diana Smith, who died of cancer 20 years ago, and his late wife, Winifred, a cancer survivor who passed away suddenly in 2015...

