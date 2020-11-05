Urgent call for businesses to help avoid second Covid-19 wave
Nelson Mandela Bay businesses under the Business Chamber have urged companies and the public to take caution as the metro occupies the third position on the number of new infections by province.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona warned that a second wave would further devastate the city’s economy, with 75,000 job losses already recorded between January and June.
“We would like to make a clarion call to all businesses to strengthen their safety protocols to prevent a possible calamity,” she said.
“With the relaxation of measures to alert level 1, we have also observed certain service sector businesses no longer following strict protocols on their premises.
“It is critical to highlight the impact of this on the economy.
“The business community, other sectors more than others, have already suffered major losses over the last nine months and as such, could not possibly withstand another blow.”
Mona encouraged businesses to enforce proper social distancing at work, provide the necessary PPE and sanitiser, enable staff members who can work from home to do so, conduct rapid Covid-19 tests in the workplace where needed and if possible donate rapid testing kits to vulnerable communities.
VWSA spokesperson Andile Dlamini said: “The company and the country have already suffered from the impact left by the hard lockdown in April and May and we simply cannot afford a similar situation again.
“We have put extensive measures in place to protect employees, including health and safety protocols, a Covid-19 testing facility, and working from home where possible.
Member company Borbet South Africa HR manager Glen Zamisa said they were seized by issues relating to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in their facility after reopening.
“Last week, we experienced our first fatality since the outbreak of Covid-19 early this year.
“We have continued with our Covid-19 protocols but are exploring ways of getting better for this second wave.
“We have identified first-line management (supervisory level) as the critical area to be strengthened for regular communication about any possible or actual incident.
“They also need to be empowered to be able to deal with incidents during their shifts,” Zamisa said.
Isuzu Motors South Africa corporate affairs executive Denise van Huyssteen said they were deeply concerned about the spike in Covid-19 cases.
“We need to remember that this virus is spread by people and we need to ensure that our employees are taking this seriously and are adhering to the right behaviour practices and protocol.
“Of course, it is difficult for us as businesses to monitor what our employees are doing outside the workplace, but we need to appeal to them that in the interests of their family members and friends, they need to do the right thing.
“We cannot afford for Covid-19 fatigue to set in and cause further disruptions to the economy,” Van Huyssteen said.
Walmer, Motherwell, Uitenhage, Kwazakhele, KwaNobuhle, Bethelsdorp, Zwide, and Despatch have been flagged as hotspots in the Bay.
