Urgent call for businesses to help avoid second Covid-19 wave

Nelson Mandela Bay businesses under the Business Chamber have urged companies and the public to take caution as the metro occupies the third position on the number of new infections by province.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona warned that a second wave would further devastate the city’s economy, with 75,000 job losses already recorded between January and June.

“We would like to make a clarion call to all businesses to strengthen their safety protocols to prevent a possible calamity,” she said.

“With the relaxation of measures to alert level 1, we have also observed certain service sector businesses no longer following strict protocols on their premises.

“It is critical to highlight the impact of this on the economy.

“The business community, other sectors more than others, have already suffered major losses over the last nine months and as such, could not possibly withstand another blow.”

Mona encouraged businesses to enforce proper social distancing at work, provide the necessary PPE and sanitiser, enable staff members who can work from home to do so, conduct rapid Covid-19 tests in the workplace where needed and if possible donate rapid testing kits to vulnerable communities.