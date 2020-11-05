News

Three die in Algoa Park as bus, car collide

By Simtembile Mgidi - 05 November 2020

Three people died when the car in which they were travelling collided with a bus in Port Elizabeth on Thursday morning.

The accident took place at the intersection of Uitenhage Road and Dyke Road in Algoa Park...

