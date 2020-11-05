Prioritise fisheries crime — NMU prof
Illegal fishing often linked to organised crimes such as human-trafficking
Fisheries crime causes significant harm to people and the environment and measures to curb it must prioritised, says NMU public law professor and FishFORCE director Hennie van As.
Speaking on Wednesday in a webinar on “addressing corruption to address fisheries crime”, Van As said though the pillaging of marine life often took place out of sight on the open ocean, it caused severe harm on multiple levels...
