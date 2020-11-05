No mercy for Guy Fawkes offenders in Nelson Mandela Bay, police warn
There will be no Guy Fawkes celebrations in Nelson Mandelay Bay this year, with the discharge of fireworks banned completely.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said anyone who contravened the law relating to discharging of fireworks or the swinging of burning tyres on Guy Fawkes Day on Thursday was strictly prohibited and punishable by law...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.