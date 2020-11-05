News

No mercy for Guy Fawkes offenders in Nelson Mandela Bay, police warn

05 November 2020

There will be no Guy Fawkes celebrations in Nelson Mandelay Bay this year, with the discharge of fireworks banned completely.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said anyone who contravened the law relating to discharging of fireworks or the swinging of burning tyres on Guy Fawkes Day on Thursday was strictly prohibited and punishable by law...

