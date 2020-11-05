‘Murder mastermind’ makes brief appearance in court

The alleged mastermind who along with his mother, sister and a fourth man allegedly orchestrated the brutal murder of a 70-year-old man appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.



Cutting a lonely figure in the dock, Wayne Russouw, 33, did not enter a plea after it emerged that he had been brought to the court to consult with his Legal Aid SA-appointed advocate Johan van der Spuy...

