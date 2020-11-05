Metro counts cost of theft, vandalism
Sports fields, swimming pools, indoor centres stripped bare
R11m and counting — that is the startling cost of theft and vandalism at Nelson Mandela Bay’s sports fields, swimming pools and indoor centres since the start of the 2019/2020 financial year.
The vandalism worsened during the national lockdown, starting in March...
