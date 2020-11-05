‘Criminal groups in cahoots with corrupt politicians in bid to control Bay’

Tactics include murder, hijacking of municipal tenders and money laundering

An unholy alliance between gangsters and politicians has been forged in Nelson Mandela Bay, with some gang leaders allegedly starting small businesses to access “clean money”, get their hands on tenders and in some cases to launder money.



This emerged in a new report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC), an international anti-crime non-government organisation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland...

