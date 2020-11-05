Concern over Covid-19 at PE court
Little being done to prevent spread after six test positive, say staff and lawyers
Six department of justice employees at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court in Govan Mbeki Avenue have tested positive for Covid-19, while at least 13 of their colleagues are in isolation, awaiting their results.
As the numbers continue to rise rapidly, prosecutors, court clerks, admin clerks and interpreters fear little is being done by way of prevention...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.