Concern over Covid-19 at PE court

Little being done to prevent spread after six test positive, say staff and lawyers

Six department of justice employees at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court in Govan Mbeki Avenue have tested positive for Covid-19, while at least 13 of their colleagues are in isolation, awaiting their results.



As the numbers continue to rise rapidly, prosecutors, court clerks, admin clerks and interpreters fear little is being done by way of prevention...

