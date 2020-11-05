Case against man in multi-rape case postponed for medical reasons

The trial of a 33-year-old Motherwell man accused of raping at least nine women over a two-year period hit a snag on Thursday when Thembinkosi Ngcolomba complained that he was not feeling well.



Speaking through his attorney, Khaya Saziwa, Ngcolomba said he felt nauseous and had been vomiting before being brought to the Port Elizabeth High Court, prompting Saziwa to ask judge Elna Revelas for a postponement to allow his client to be seen by a doctor...

