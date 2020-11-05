Bushiri thanks bishops, pastors and teachers for their support during his arrest

Bushiri, his wife Mary and two co-accused were granted bail on Wednesday by the Pretoria magistrate's court. The Bushiris were released on R200,000 bail each and their co-accused were released on bail ranging between R20,000 and R100,000.

They were arrested in October for alleged fraud, theft and money laundering relating to a R102m investment scheme.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi told the couple not to intimidate state witnesses as she read the bail conditions, which also include:

having to report to their nearest police station every Monday and Friday;

being barred from disposing of any property;

handing over to the state the original title deed to their property in Midstream Estate, Centurion, which is valued at R5.5m; and

being barred from travel outside the borders of SA and other provinces, except Gauteng and the North West.

Shortly after his release, Bushiri addressed a virtual service where he said they are “a subject of media scrutiny and trial”. He said he was hopeful that the truth would one day come out.

His supporters flooded the page to express their joy about the release of their prophet.