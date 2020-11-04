WATCH | Two days that shocked Zondo: Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana's testimony at state capture inquiry

November 3 2020 - Day 2

Former SAA board member and former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana has told the state capture inquiry, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, there was nothing wrong with her and executives being wined and dined by a US company bidding for a tender at the national carrier. Kwinana was also questioned about payments totalling R4.3m she received from a company supplying SAA during her tenure.