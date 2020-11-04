Tourism 'economic effect' of stalwart Vuyisile Mini's reburial is raised
The exhumation of anti-apartheid activist Vuyisile Mini in Port Elizabeth has raised serious concerns from civil society and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, with fears that township tourism will be negatively affected.
Mini's remains were originally brought from a pauper's grave in Pretoria to Emlotheni Memorial Park in New Brighton, but the struggle icon's family will rebury him in Mhlahlane village, in his hometown of Tsomo, on Friday...
