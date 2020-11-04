Reason to hope despite crises — Goodall

Environmentalist tells MPs Covid-19, climate change triggered by disrespect of nature

Human behaviour triggered Covid-19 and climate change alike but young people can lead the charge to rescue themselves and the planet, legendary British environmentalist Dr Jane Goodall said on Tuesday.



Goodall was speaking in a webinar discussion with SA MPs hosted by the Port Elizabeth-based Wilderness Foundation Africa and the International Conservation Caucus Foundation...

