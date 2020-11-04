News

Reason to hope despite crises — Goodall

Environmentalist tells MPs Covid-19, climate change triggered by disrespect of nature

PREMIUM
By Guy Rogers - 04 November 2020

Human behaviour triggered Covid-19 and climate change alike but young people can lead the charge to rescue themselves and the planet, legendary British environmentalist Dr Jane Goodall said on Tuesday.

Goodall was speaking in a webinar discussion with SA MPs hosted by the Port Elizabeth-based Wilderness Foundation Africa and the International Conservation Caucus Foundation...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members

Most Read

X