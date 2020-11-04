News

Judgment in Omotoso bail bid due today

By Devon Koen - 04 November 2020

Judgment in the bail application of rape and human trafficking accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso is expected to be handed down in the Port Elizabeth high court today.

It is the third time Omotoso, 62, has applied for bail after losing two bids in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court and an appeal at the high court, since his April 2017 arrest...

