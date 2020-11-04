Helenvale gang murder accused pleads not guilty

An alleged gangster accused of the fatal shooting of a rival gang member pleaded not guilty in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

It is alleged that on January 1 2019, Luwaan Munnick, 30, shot dead Ruwaan Shavandre Jordaan while he was sitting in Old Stanford Road, Helenvale.

Munnick pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On Tuesday, advocate Jodine Coertzen told the court that Munnick would not enter a plea explanation, though his defence was that he had an alibi.

It is alleged that Jordaan was gambling with other people when Munnick approached and fired numerous shots at him, hitting him several times in the back and abdomen.

After the shooting, Munnick allegedly fled the scene.

Jordaan was taken by ambulance to Livingstone Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

In the indictment before court, it is alleged Munnick is a member of the New Kids gang while Jordaan is linked to rival gang Roomrats.

It is alleged that Jordaan was an eyewitness to a murder case involving the New Kids.

After Munnick pleaded, Coertzen asked the court for a postponement because she was not feeling well.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday.

