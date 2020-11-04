Bakkie driver could not pull wool over eyes of Free State highway patrol
Four arrested for transporting 'stolen' sheep
Twelve allegedly stolen sheep were found loaded on the back of a bakkie on the N3 just outside Harrismith in the early hours of Wednesday.
Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said members of the highway patrol stopped the bakkie at about 3.30am.
Makhele said the vehicle had no back lights, no number plates or licence disc.
Makhele said three men, aged 34, 45 and 46, and one woman, 34, were on their way to QwaQwa.
The sheep were valued at R23,000.
The four were arrested and are expected to appear in the Vrede magistrate's court on Thursday.
They face a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.
TimesLIVE
